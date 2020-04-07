New York might be at peak coronavirus, Cuomo says

NEW YORK -- New COVID-19 cases and deaths in New York state in effect stayed flat over the weekend, while new hospitalizations were down, signaling a potential plateau of the outbreak in the U.S. epicenter, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The state's death toll of 4,758 was up from the previous day's 4,159, but the curve was "effectively flat for two days," Cuomo said in his daily briefing Monday. "While none of this is good news, the flattening, possible flattening, of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen."

The cautiously hopeful message, studded with caveats, came as many anxiously looked for signs of hope and amid concerns that other emerging U.S. hot spots will soon face New York-style ordeals.

The East Coast state's latest daily surge in deaths from the novel coronavirus -- 599, compared with 594 the day before, or nearly two per minute on average -- points to a higher figure per capita than Italy's peak.

Total confirmed cases in the New York state topped 130,000, according to Cuomo's Monday briefing. Confirmed U.S. cases have exceeded 347,000, more than a quarter of the global total, in data from Johns Hopkins University's tracker.

Data on the New York outbreak suggests a curve lower than the projections the Cuomo administration has been operating on in preparation for the apex -- a positive, though preliminary, development the governor attributed to social distancing.

But the state's hospitals are running at an unsustainable maximum level, with more waves of patients expected to come in.

"We're beyond capacity," he said of ventilators. "We are into the plan B, C, D that we outlined. ... We are into using BiPaP [bilevel positive airway pressure] machines, instead of ventilators. We're into splitting ventilators, turning [one into two] with two sets of tubes. We are into all backup plans that we had."

But Cuomo also said that no one had died from a lack of capacity and that "we don't need any additional ventilators right now."

Even in the event of a plateau or apex, social distancing must continue to be enforced, the governor said.

On Saturday, due to sunny weather and a statewide self-quarantine that has now more than two weeks, some New Yorkers seemed to have eased up on social distancing, with many out and about in parks and on the streets in warmer weather.

"There's also a real danger in getting overconfident too quickly," Cuomo warned. "This is an enemy that we have underestimated from day one, and we have paid the price dearly. Well, the numbers ... look like they may be turning: 'Yay, it's over.' No, it's not. And other places have made that mistake. Hong Kong has made that mistake. South Korea has made that mistake. And we're not going to make that mistake."

"Now is not the time to slack off on what we're doing," he said. Shutdowns of schools and nonessential businesses have been extended to April 29, and the maximum fine for social distancing violations has been doubled to $1,000, Cuomo announced.

As infections potentially start to level off in states that were caught up in the pandemic early on, including New York and California, new hot spots are also emerging in the U.S., such as New Orleans in Louisiana and Detroit in Michigan.

Detroit reported Sunday its largest daily spike in coronavirus deaths so far at 38, bringing total fatalities to 167. The city has a population less than 700,000.

Down South, Louisiana recorded nearly 15,000 total cases, including 512 deaths, out of a population of less than 5 million.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Sunday introduced curfew guidelines, saying that the city -- now with 1,877 confirmed cases -- is only at the "beginning of surge."