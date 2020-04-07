Nissan to lay off 10,000 U.S. workers amid coronavirus outbreak

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor is to lay off about 10,000 workers in the U.S. -- nearly all its workforce at its factories in the country -- as production at car factories there has been suspended since mid-March. Salary payments have also been delayed at some factories.

Significant restrictions on economic activities caused by the new coronavirus are beginning to have a serious effect on the real economy, including jobs.

Employees at a car factory and an engine factory in the state of Tennessee and at a car factory in the state of Mississippi will be affected. The Tennessee factory makes sport utility vehicles, sedans and electric vehicles, while the Mississippi facility produces SUVs and commercial cars.