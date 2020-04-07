ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Nissan to lay off 10,000 U.S. workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Workers in the U.S. states of Tennessee and Mississippi will be affected

Nikkei staff writers
  © Reuters

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor is to lay off about 10,000 workers in the U.S. -- nearly all its workforce at its factories in the country -- as production at car factories there has been suspended since mid-March. Salary payments have also been delayed at some factories.

Significant restrictions on economic activities caused by the new coronavirus are beginning to have a serious effect on the real economy, including jobs.

Employees at a car factory and an engine factory in the state of Tennessee and at a car factory in the state of Mississippi will be affected. The Tennessee factory makes sport utility vehicles, sedans and electric vehicles, while the Mississippi facility produces SUVs and commercial cars.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media