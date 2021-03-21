ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Pakistan PM Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Leader calls for public to be inoculated amid widespread hesitancy

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people to get vaccinated after testing positive for COVID-19.   © Reuters
| Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, two days after receiving his first vaccine dose, government officials said, urging people not to be deterred from getting vaccinated.

Pakistan's vaccination roll-out has been met with widespread vaccine hesitancy, and Khan's positive test could serve as a setback to the inoculation drive in the country of 220 million people, health experts said.

Health Minister Faisal Sultan said Khan was "in good health" with a mild cough and fever and was self-isolating at home, adding that the 68-year-old premier had likely been infected much before he got his first vaccine shot on Thursday.

Sultan told local television people should not link the prime minister's coronavirus infection with the vaccine, which takes times to build antibodies.

In neighbour and arch-rival India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to wish Khan "a speedy recovery".

While it was not clear which vaccine Khan was given, the vaccine produced by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) is the only one available in Pakistan.

Khan expressed concern after his positive test result that it could deter ordinary people from getting vaccinated, his advisor Shahbaz Gill told a local television.

He said Khan, who has been seen attending regular gatherings - often without wearing a mask, had mild symptoms.

Asad Umar, the minister in-charge of the country's COVID-19 operations, said in a tweet it was "certain that PM had been infected prior to vaccination".

"So please do vaccinate," Umar added.

Vaccine hesitancy is common in Pakistan, which is one of two countries in the world where polio remains endemic due to widespread conspiracies against inoculation.

Earlier this month, a poll showed that hesitancy against the COVID-19 vaccination was also high among healthcare workers - particularly over Chinese vaccines.

Khan's positive test comes as Pakistan sees a steep rise in infections.

According to numbers released by government, 3,876 people tested positive in the last 24 hours - the highest number of daily infections since early July - taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000.

There were also 42 more deaths, taking the total to 13,799.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more