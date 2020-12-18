Pfizer applies for Japan COVID-19 vaccine approval

TOKYO -- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer on Friday applied to Japan's Ministry of Health for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, the company announced. The pharmaceutical giant is the first supplier to seek formal approval in Japan and has already agreed to supply the country with 120 million doses, enough for 60 million people.

The U.K. at the beginning of December was the first to approve Pfizer's vaccine, and inoculations began there last week. The U.S. and Canada have since followed.

In Japan, the number of new infections has been surging, heightening expectations for a vaccine maker to apply for approval.

Pfizer has been carrying out clinical trials on about 160 Japanese citizens since October. The trial period is expected to last until around the fall of 2021, but so far there have been no serious problems with those who have had their second of two shots.

The company decided to apply for formal approval in Japan after gathering data and results of clinical trials that it has conducted globally on about 40,000 people.

If the approval process goes smoothly, there is a high possibility that the company's vaccine will be the first to be available in Japan. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare aims to start vaccinations by March.