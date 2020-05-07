ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Remdesivir approved as Japan's first coronavirus treatment

Step comes on heels of US authorization last week

JUNTARO ARAI, Nikkei staff writer
Japan approved the use of remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 using an expedited process.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese health authorities on Thursday approved remdesivir for use against the novel coronavirus, piggybacking on the antiviral drug's U.S. authorization in order to accelerate the process.

Remdesivir, developed by American pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, will be administered to severely ill COVID-19 patients. It is the first drug approved by Japan's health ministry to treat the virus.

Approval was given within four days of Gilead's application Monday under an expedited review process for pharmaceuticals that are sold overseas. Remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Trial results announced in late April by the U.S. National Institutes of Health found that COVID-19 patients treated with remdesivir recovered in 11 days on average, compared with 15 days for those given a placebo. The trial found no significant difference in mortality rates.

Japan's health ministry aims to approve flu drug Avigan this month to treat mild coronavirus cases, expanding the country's medical arsenal in hopes of promoting a quicker return to a normal economy.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close