Restaurants in Japan face crackdown for skirting COVID curfews

TOKYO -- Japan is stepping up its battle against the coronavirus, with revised legislation taking effect Saturday allowing for fines against violators of safety measures, including restaurants that refuse to shorten hours.

This marks a reversal from earlier measures relying on voluntary compliance. Japan is struggling to keep COVID-19 infections under control despite the state of emergency in place since January for such prefectures as Tokyo and Osaka. The emergency declaration has been extended to March 7.

Governors of designated prefectures will now be able to impose fines in specific cities and towns. Restaurants and other businesses that ignore requests from the authorities to reduce hours face a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($2,860) in a state of emergency, or up to 200,000 yen where the broadened gubernatorial authority applies.

Restaurants and bars in these areas have been asked to close by 8 p.m. and to stop serving alcoholic beverages at 7 p.m.

"We'll first ask for cooperation," said Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who explained that the metropolitan government will "take all the necessary steps" before imposing fines. Establishments that disregard the request will be asked individually to comply. If a problem persists, an order will be issued. A fine will be levied only if the violator still fails to close early.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga outlines the revised law that allows governors to enforce fines and other virus-related measures outside of a state of emergency. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)

Policing every last restaurant and bar in a prefecture is not practical, prompting some governors to call for more explicit directions from the central government.

The new legislation is "pie in the sky," said Yuji Kuroiwa, governor of Kanagawa Prefecture, which shares a border with Tokyo.

Individuals are targeted by a separately updated law that also kicks in Saturday. Those who refuse hospitalization for COVID-19 face fines of up to 500,000 yen. Fines of up to 300,000 yen will apply for people who do not cooperate with contact tracing by public health authorities.

The state of emergency covers 10 prefectures, most of them major metropolitans and tourist destinations. They are Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba; Aichi Prefecture, which includes Nagoya and the home of Toyota Motor; the Kyoto-Osaka-Kobe region and their prefectures; Fukuoka Prefecture, a popular gateway for visitors from China and South Korea; and Gifu Prefecture.