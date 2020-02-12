ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Coronavirus

Seoul extends travel advisory to Japan, Thailand and Singapore

South Korea's first health warning beyond China covers six destinations

KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer
Mask-wearing passengers walk past thermal cameras at South Korea's Incheon International Airport.   © Reuters

SEOUL -- The South Korean government on Tuesday advised citizens against traveling to Japan and five other destinations, a step taken to curb the coronavirus spread.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, also extends to Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan.

The measure is separate from the travel alerts issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Under that system, South Koreans had already been warned to "refrain from traveling" to China, including Hong Kong and Macao.

This marks the first time since the outbreak began that Seoul extended a travel advisory to a country other than China. The advisory is meant to prevent the cross-border entry of the new virus through a third nation, an official at the Ministry of Health and Welfare told reporters.

South Koreans had already been told to evacuate Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 42,000 people and killed more than 1,000.

Twenty-eight people have contracted the virus in South Korea as of Tuesday, according to the ministry.

South Korean travel to Japan was falling even before the outbreak amid diplomatic and economic tensions. Visits to Japan have dropped by around 60% from a year earlier each month since October.

The travel warning risks undermining tourism even further. About 5.58 million South Koreans visited Japan last year, accounting for 18% of foreign arrivals.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media