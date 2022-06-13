Shanghai shopkeepers stage rare protest over COVID closures

SHANGHAI -- Shopkeepers in Shanghai staged a rare public protest on Monday against China's strict COVID-19 controls, which they blame for hurting their livelihoods.

Hundreds gathered outside shopping malls on the financial hub's Qipu Road, known as the go-to place for cheap garments, to vent frustration with continued closure orders and demand rent relief. "How do they expect us to go on without earnings?" one woman said.

Shanghai emerged from a two-month lockdown on June 1, but in reality, many businesses have remained closed due to strict prevention measures imposed by local authorities. Dining in most restaurants is not allowed, and operators are required to take PCR tests daily.

The woman claimed that the authorities have ordered thousands of retailers like her on Qipu Road to pull down their shutters since March 7, to curb local outbreaks.

Chanting "tuizu" or "return our rent payment" in the morning drizzle, some protesters carried placards that read: "Return our rent or we won't open."

Some merchants claimed they were allowed to operate only on the condition that they do not leave their shops, only serving online shoppers.

"Customers are staying away, since our mall has been asked by authorities to switch to 'silence mode,' which means nobody can come in or leave," another shopkeeper said.

Protests are unusual in China, where the Communist Party maintains a tight grip. None of the demonstrators wanted to be identified, to avoid repercussions.

On Monday, they asked to be given six months of free rent, a perk enjoyed only by state-owned enterprises under the government's recent policy announcement to aid businesses affected by lockdowns.

Shanghai's lockdown, which affected the largest number of people of any lockdown in China since the pandemic began in 2020, has battered the economy and left many jobless.

Total retail sales in April plunged 11.1% on the year, down from 3.5% in March, while the unemployment rate rose to 6.1%, the highest level since early 2020.