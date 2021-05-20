ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Shangri-La Dialogue canceled as COVID cases rise in Singapore

Asia security summit scrapped just days after 'Davos' meeting called off

The Shangri-La hotel in Singapore had been set to hold a regional security summit early next month.   © Reuters
KENTARO IWAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Days after the World Economic Forum canceled August's special annual meeting in Singapore, the city-state lost another major international event: the annual Asia Security Summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The organizer, the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said it scrapped the event scheduled for early June due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region and the city-state.

"Unfortunately the global COVID-19 situation has recently deteriorated, in part because of the rise of infectious new COVID variants," said IISS, a U.K. think tank. "Taken together these various factors mean that holding an in-person Shangri-La Dialogue this year has become unviable."

Top defense officials from the world's major economies had been slated to participate, including U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was expected to talk about Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy. The organizer had also reached out for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to make a keynote address.

Many official bilateral meetings take place on the sidelines of the annual conference, making it a key event for Asia to discuss and shape the region's geopolitical order.

COVID-19 cases are rising in many Asian countries, with variants from India and other places spreading. Singapore's non-imported cases have also risen. As such, Singapore tightened safety rules from last Sunday, banning eateries to have dine-in customers and urging people to work from home.

The conference, named after the venue hotel, started in 2002. It was canceled last year, too.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more