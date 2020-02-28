Sharp to make face masks as coronavirus strains Japan's supplies

TOKYO -- Electronics maker Sharp will start making face masks in coronavirus-wary Japan next month, becoming the first domestic manufacturer to cross industrial lines in response to a government call to help meet surging demand.

Production is to begin in mid-March, with a daily capacity of 150,000 masks, Nikkei learned on Friday. Sharp expects its masks to reach shelves by the end of the month.

For now, masks are in short supply as new coronavirus infections spread and consumers rush to protect themselves. China had supplied 70% of the masks sold in Japan, but those shipments have mostly stopped coming due to the severe outbreak within China.

Sharp plans to use clean rooms in a factory in Mie Prefecture, originally designed for making liquid-crystal display panels. The company will start with three production lines but plans to expand to 10 lines for 500,000 masks a day.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged businesses to boost mask output, while his government has earmarked 10.3 billion yen ($94 million) from the nation's reserve funds to fight the virus. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, has vowed to increase domestic production capacity to 600 million masks per month by March.

Sharp is expected to receive a 30 million yen subsidy for its efforts. Its share of the domestic mask supply is likely to be in the single digits.