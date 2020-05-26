ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Shimadzu to use saliva for coronavirus testing

Non-invasive alternative poses less risk of passing virus to medical staff

Shimadzu applied the technology to detect norovirus for the coronavirus test kit. (Photo courtesy of Shimadzu) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

KYOTO -- Japanese precision instrument maker Shimadzu will add salvia to the sample of PCR reagents to test for the new coronavirus, after the company confirmed it is as accurate as conventional methods.

Japan's Ministry of Health plans to allow tests using salvia this month. The non-invasive procedure is simple and poses less risk of passing secondary infections. The company will expand its reagent supply and prepare for a possible second wave of infections.

Shimadzu is already marketing reagent for the virus. The method does not require extracting impurities that impede gene amplification. Test results can be returned in as little as 60 minutes.

The company is collaborating with Hokkaido University Hospital on the new method, and says results are as accurate as conventional methods of collecting throat or nose samples.

In early May, the Japan Medical Association requested the heath ministry to explore PCR tests using saliva, and asked Shimadzu to confirm efficacy.

As opposed to using saliva, conventional tests may induce sneezing, putting medical workers at risk -- a major concern.

Shimadzu was expected to provide enough reagent for 100,000 people per month as of April, but will ramp up production to 600,000 by June.

The move comes as test demand is expected to rise amid the threat of a second wave of infections, mainly from Asia, Europe and the U.S, as well as emerging countries.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close