ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Siam Bioscience to produce Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for ASEAN

Thai company receives tech transfer from AstraZeneca for launch by mid-2021

Siam Bioscience will set up production facilities for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford.   © Reuters
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai biopharmaceutical company Siam Bioscience has signed an agreement to partner with U.K.-based drug major AstraZeneca to produce and supply potential COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222, developed by the University of Oxford, for Thailand and Southeast Asian countries.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, said on Monday that all parties agreed to prepare large-scale manufacturing capacity at Siam Bioscience. AstraZeneca will be providing the potential vaccine at no profit during the pandemic, while Siam Bioscience is to set up the manufacturing facilities through technology transfer from the European giant.

Under the partnership, the Thai government and Siam Bioscience will tie-up with AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford and international agencies such as the World Health Organization to enable global distribution of the potential vaccine, should clinical trials prove successful and regulators approve its use.

Siam Bioscience did not provide details on production volumes or the amount of investment.

"With transferred technology, [our] company is aiming to have the first batch of vaccines available in the middle of next year," said Satitpong Sukvimol, chairman of Siam Bioscience.

Established in 2009, Siam Bioscience spent 7 years on research and development before successfully launching in 2016 its first product Erythropoietin, which is used to treat low red blood cell counts in people with long-term chronic kidney failure.  

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close