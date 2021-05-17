Singapore 'Davos' canceled amid Asia's COVID resurgence

SINGAPORE -- The World Economic Forum has canceled the special annual meeting set for Singapore in August, scrapping the in-person gathering due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the group said Monday.

The event, which was scheduled for Aug. 17 to 20 in the city-state, would have been the first WEF annual meeting in Asia.

"Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realize a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned," WEF said in a statement.

The cancellation comes as many Asian economies face a resurgence of the virus, including the fast-spreading Indian variants. The local coronavirus situation in Singapore is also worsening in recent days, leading to a month-long heightened restriction period from Sunday.

"It was a difficult decision," said WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab in a statement. "But ultimately the health and safety of everyone concerned is our highest priority."

The WEF added that the next annual meeting will take place in the first half of 2022 without naming the venue.

Normally, the annual WEF meeting is held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, with about 3,000 political, business and civil society leaders attending last year. But the coronavirus pandemic prompted a decision to move the 2021 event to Singapore, Asia's transport hub that was deemed one of the places best-equipped to mitigate the health risks.

WEF had originally planned the Singapore meeting in May, but it had pushed back to August due to the pandemic situation earlier this year.

The shift to Singapore, the first "Davos in Asia," would highlight Asia's growing economic clout and leaders would discuss the world's economic recovery from the pandemic. For Singapore, the in-person WEF meeting will be a symbolic event as it emerges from the outbreak and revives its hub economy this year.

"The Singapore Government fully appreciates the challenges caused by the ongoing global pandemic, particularly for a large meeting with a broad span of international participants," Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement issued on Monday.

"We will continue to work actively with the World Economic Forum and other key international organizations to promote collaborations between stakeholders on issues of global concern."