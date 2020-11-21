Singapore-Hong Kong 'travel bubble' to relieve COVID cabin fever

SINGAPORE -- From Japan to South Korea to the U.S., rising COVID-19 infections are once again showing the difficulty of reviving economies while protecting public health. But two Asian economic hubs are defying the trend, with the launch of a Singapore-Hong Kong "air travel bubble" on Sunday.

The cities say this is the first such arrangement within the region to allow completely quarantine-free travel for any purpose, provided passengers test negative. They hope to establish a successful model for resuscitating the battered international tourism industry before a vaccine becomes readily available.

A slight uptick in cases in Hong Kong just before the big day, however, is raising some concern, prompting Singapore to announce extra safeguards on Saturday.

For Eunice Lim, a Singaporean in her 30s living in Hong Kong, the program could not come soon enough. She rushed to book "bubble" tickets for a trip in early December.

Lim runs a food travel website. She told Nikkei Asia by email that she used to go overseas 12 times a year before the pandemic, but this will be her first such trip since March. She plans to spend a week visiting family and friends, and said she will also make sure "to eat local food and dine at some of the best restaurants in Singapore."

A hot pot restaurant in Singapore on Nov. 13: For some, dining is the highlight of traveling. © Reuters

Asia has seen a number of travel corridors open up over the course of the pandemic, but these are generally geared to essential business trips. Clearly, many share Lim's excitement about the chance to fly for leisure. Tickets are already sold out on many dates through early December, according to the booking websites of Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways, which are operating the eligible flights.

The bubble begins with one flight a day in each direction, operated by either Singapore Airlines or Cathay and carrying up to 200 passengers. From Dec. 7, the schedule will be increased to two daily flights.

A joint promotion video released by the cities' tourism authorities shows off each destination's attractions -- from landmarks to street food. But unlike your garden variety travel video, they also detail hygiene and safe distancing measures in restaurants, hotels and public spaces, with subtitles saying, "We are ready to welcome you."

The bubble is "a step in the right direction to reboot international travel in the region," International Air Transport Association officials said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing Hong Kong and Singapore expand this arrangement with other destinations, and for other governments to adopt a similar approach."

Since many companies have regional offices in the two cities, business travelers are expected to take advantage of the air travel bubble, too. Last year, Singapore had roughly 489,000 visitor arrivals from Hong Kong, while Hong Kong received around 453,000 travelers from the city-state.

A telescope at The Peak in Hong Kong: The city and its Singaporean partner are promoting their sights to tourists, as well as their anti-coronavirus measures. © Reuters

COVID-19 is largely under control in both cities at this point, with daily cases usually in the single or low double digits in recent weeks. Still, it remains a threat: Hong Kong reported 26 confirmed cases on Friday, 21 of which were local transmissions. Many governments would be envious of that number, but it was high enough by Hong Kong's standards for Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan to call the situation "severe" and warn of a new wave.

Travel bubble users were already required to take a pre-departure PCR test within 72 hours of flying, and receive a negative result. They must also comply with the prevailing safety measures in both cities, such as rules on face masks and limits on large gatherings. In Singapore, foreign travelers must download the government's virus tracing app and keep it activated during their stay.

But as a result of Hong Kong's current trend, Singapore's aviation authorities said on Saturday that they will require bubble travelers from Hong Kong to take on-arrival tests as well, noting that "more cases are expected in Hong Kong over the next few days due to the emergence of new clusters." Hong Kong had already insisted on tests upon arrival.

Elsewhere, the virus is making a fierce comeback, with global daily cases topping 600,000 this month. In Europe, countries such as France have entered renewed lockdowns, while Japan set a new daily record of over 2,000 infections this week, leading the Tokyo government to issue an alert about dining and gatherings. Also this week, South Korea reported its highest daily numbers in three months.

Many countries are still hesitant to reopen their borders, including China. Australia and New Zealand have had discussions on a potential quarantine-free travel bubble, but the latter's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, remains cautious about accepting visitors from the neighbor, according to local reports.

Hong Kong and Singapore have said they will suspend the bubble for two weeks "if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked COVID-19 cases is more than five in either Singapore or Hong Kong."

Lim, the "bubble" traveler, seemed concerned about this. "I worry that the bubble might 'burst' before or during my trip if the COVID cases are not kept below the requirements," she said. "However, it's beyond my control. I try not to think about it."

Singapore's aviation authorities on Saturday also advised those traveling to Hong Kong "to make contingency plans, because should the [bubble] be suspended, they may have to change their flights, and will have to undergo seven-day [quarantine] upon return."

If all goes well, both sides hope to replicate the air travel bubble with other partners. Travel industry players will be hoping for the best.

"The success of this [air travel bubble] will make way for further air bubbles to be established in the next few quarters," analysts at Singapore's DBS Group Holdings predicted in a report on Southeast Asian airports issued on Friday.