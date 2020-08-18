Singapore Straits Times publisher axes 140 non-newsroom jobs

SINGAPORE -- Singapore Press Holdings on Tuesday announced that it will cut about 140 jobs as the media group's advertising revenue declines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The number represents about 5% of its total headcount, and is the third batch of retrenchments that the Singapore Exchange-listed company will have undertaken since 2017.

The latest job reductions will affect advertising-related parts of the business, covering its magazines and media solutions division.

"Subscriptions and readership of our news titles have increased since the onset of COVID-19. However, the economic downturn has significantly impacted our advertising revenue," CEO Ng Yat Chung said in a media release, without specifying how much ad income has dropped.

The company said newsroom staff and journalists will not be affected in the new round of layoffs. In October 2017, it shed about 130 employees, which did include newsroom staff.

SPH publishes The Straits Times broadsheet, which is one of Singapore's anchor mainstream news outlets. Besides putting out newspapers, magazines and books, it also owns radio stations and other digital-based businesses like property-listings platform STProperty.

Beyond traditional publishing, the group has attempted to diversify its business into real estate. In Australia, its SPH REIT arm holds an 85% stake in Figtree Grove Shopping Centre and a 50% stake in the Westfield Marion mall.

The latest retrenchments will cost SPH around 8 million Singapore dollars ($5.9 million), the company said, adding it is restructuring its media sales and magazines operations to adapt to the challenges to ad revenue caused by the pandemic.

The company has been beefing up efforts to share content resources across its platforms, from print to digital. It said Tuesday that the streamlining of operations for greater efficiency and synergy has led to the redundancy of some roles.

"A more integrated approach of producing and selling our content across our various platforms will allow us to deal more efficiently and effectively with the new level of demand we are seeing from our advertisers and audience," CEO Ng said.

The media group said it has informed Singapore's Ministry of Manpower as well as the Creative Media and Publishing labor union about the latest cutbacks. Affected staff will receive compensation based on terms negotiated with the union, SPH said.

"Amid the economic uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak and companies' restructuring efforts to streamline operations, retrenchments may be inevitable," said David Teo, president of the union. "We have been working closely with management [of SPH] to ensure that our colleagues are treated fairly."

The company said it has reviewed its expenses and has cut back on discretionary spending amid the pandemic. Earlier in March, it announced pay cuts for company leaders, with directors and the CEO taking a 10% hit and senior management seeing a 5% trim.

SPH is not the only SGX-listed company that has had to jettison workers. Casino operator Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa tourist attraction announced a batch of layoffs in July, believed to number around 2,000, although the company did not confirm any figures publicly.