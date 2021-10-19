Singapore quarantine-free travel stirs hope for wider Asia revival

SINGAPORE -- Quarantine-free travel is slowly resuming in Asia, with Singapore and some other key destinations opening up to passengers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Asia has lagged far behind Europe and North America in reviving cross-border travel. But as inoculation rates rise and economic pressures mount, the Philippines, Thailand and other countries are also gradually reopening their borders to visitors from selected departure points -- moves the aviation industry hopes will spread.

Starting Tuesday, Singapore is allowing vaccinated travelers from the U.K., the U.S. and six other countries -- Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain -- to enter for any purpose, without isolating upon arrival. These eight countries add to two existing partners, Germany and Brunei, already eligible for Singapore's "vaccinated travel lane" program.

The first passengers from the new countries are expected to depart from Amsterdam on Tuesday and arrive in Singapore early on Wednesday, according to the schedules of airlines operating designated flights for the program. As for the U.S., the designated flights include routes from New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

According to the city-state's civil aviation authority, about 2,400 foreign visitors received special passes for the travel lane on Oct. 12, the first day of applications. Including Singaporean citizens and permanent residents -- who are not required to apply for the special pass -- the government plans to accept up to 3,000 people a day on average under the new arrangements.

"The vaccinated travel lane arrangement may not immediately translate into a significant increase in air traffic, especially when compared with pre-pandemic volumes, but it signals that Singapore remains open for business and is keen to reopen international borders," said Simin Ngai, aviation expert at travel analytics company Cirium. "For the aviation industry, this is a crucial first step toward restoring air connectivity and hence Changi Airport's role as a global air hub."

The easing will enable more business travel through Singapore, where over 80% of the population is vaccinated and many multinationals have their regional headquarters. It may mark a turning point for the wider region, which is critical for global supply chains and where many economies depend heavily on tourism.

The latest statistics from the World Tourism Organization show total international arrivals recorded in the Asia-Pacific region in July were still 94% lower than two years ago. They were down by 58% in Europe and 61% in North America, underscoring Asia's slow recovery.

"Only essential travel was recorded in many Asian destinations, as most countries remained closed to international travel," the organization noted in a report. Southeast Asia was the lowest among all subregions, with arrivals down 98% from July 2019.

"We recognize that the Asia-Pacific region has a different risk appetite, partly owing to lower vaccination rates in many parts of the region," said Philip Goh, the International Air Transport Association's regional vice president for the Asia-Pacific. "But we hope this further easing of measures and expansion of Singapore's border reopening will spur other markets to similarly navigate their pathways toward restarting air travel."

Singapore's neighbors do appear to be warming up to vaccinated travelers, albeit cautiously.

The Philippines last week announced that fully vaccinated visitors from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand and about 40 other countries and regions -- mostly smaller economies -- would no longer need to stay in quarantine. Local COVID-19 infections have dropped sharply since peaking in September, and the looser border rules took effect on Saturday.

"Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required, but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said. Travelers must be able to show a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours before departure.

Thailand -- one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia -- will accept some vaccinated visitors without quarantine starting next month, ahead of the year-end holiday season. The government is expected to announce a list of eligible countries for this program in the coming days.

The Philippines and Thailand remain behind Singapore in terms of full vaccinations, at about 20% and 35% respectively, according to Our World in Data. But the combination of increased inoculations in both destination and origin countries is believed to reduce the threat of imported cases and severe outbreaks, as long as protocols like pre-departure testing are applied.

In the first month after Singapore launched its vaccinated travel lane program with Germany and Brunei, only two imported COVID-19 infections were detected among roughly 2,000 foreign arrivals.

Despite the declining sense of danger, however, quite a few Asian destinations continue to keep tight controls on their borders.

China maintains a zero-tolerance COVID strategy, while Hong Kong is also sticking with strict border rules requiring quarantine. Indonesia opened its resort island of Bali last week for international travelers from selected countries, but they too must isolate upon arrival.

Singapore's extension of its travel lane was "very encouraging and a step in the right direction," said the IATA's Goh. "We hope this will give other Asia-Pacific states confidence to hasten the reopening of their borders."