ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Singapore to test all 300,000-plus migrant workers for coronavirus

Authorities tackle spike in infections as city-state looks to reopen next month

MAYUKO TANI, Nikkei staff writer
A volunteer outreach program distributes free meals to migrants who are unable to work in Singapore's Little India district in April   © Reuters

SINGAPORE -- Singaporean authorities announced Tuesday an "aggressive testing regime" targeting the country's more than 300,000 migrant workers living in dormitories as the government prepares to restart the coronavirus-hit economy.

The crowded dorms have become virus hot spots. All but a few were quarantined after Singapore experienced a sharp jump in cases.

Antibody tests will be employed at sites with "higher levels of infection," the Ministry of Health said. Residents found to have developed antibodies to the virus will be allowed to go back to work.

Residents without the antibodies, and those in other dorms, will undergo polymerase chain reaction testing to detect the coronavirus itself. Those testing negative in the PCR tests will be allowed to return to their jobs.

Workers thought to have been infected will be isolated and treated in hospitals or in special facilities, such as those set up at piers or convention venues.

Migrant workers from such places as Bangladesh and India are chiefly employed on construction sites and in shipyards. They account for 90% or so of Singapore's total COVID-19 infections, which had climbed to more than 23,000 as of Monday.

The Health Ministry said the rate of infections at the dorms has stabilized. But new cases have averaged 700 per day in the past week because of the "extensive testing regime, covering the workers who are well and asymptomatic," it said.

In contrast, daily new cases among the broader community have fallen to the single digits. Tough restrictions on businesses and people's movements will start to be eased June 1.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close