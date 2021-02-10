ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Suga says Japan's vaccinations to begin in the middle of next week

Country set to start inoculation with Pfizer jabs, starting with health workers

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga addresses a meeting of the government and ruling parties at the Prime Minister's Office on Feb. 10. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that the government will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for health workers "in the middle of next week." The government is planning to start the rollout of Pfizer vaccines as early as next Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting with the government and the ruling parties, Suga said, "We'll start in the middle of next week, once we've confirmed [the vaccine's] efficacy and safety."

Suga will meet with Toshio Nakagawa, head of the Japan Medical Association, on Wednesday evening to seek the group's help with the inoculation program. Suga stressed that "the cooperation of local governments, doctors and nurses is absolutely necessary." The government plans to begin inoculations for the elderly in April.

Regarding the status of coronavirus infections in the country, Suga emphasized that "the downward trend in the number of newly infected cases has become more certain in the past week." But he also acknowledged that there are still difficulties in securing enough hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, meanwhile, said the government plans to revise its policy based on revised coronavirus special measures law on Friday. The change authorizes prefectural governors to take steps equivalent to those taken during a declared state of emergency.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more