Suga vows to crush virus with potent dose of law and vaccine

TOKYO -- The state of emergency declared for the Tokyo area is the first stage of a three-part plan for containing COVID-19, with legislative steps for enforcement and a vaccination campaign slated to follow, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday.

"It will take up to two weeks before we can see the effects of our countermeasures," the prime minister explained, citing the previous state of emergency declared last April. "After that, time will be needed to analyze the impact" and hammer out a plan, he added.

Containing the pandemic is crucial as Japan looks to host the Summer Olympics in July. "I am determined to hold safe Olympic Games by implementing all possible preventive measures," Suga added.

His government hopes the games will serve as a shot in the arm for an economy battered by the pandemic, as well as a boost to its own sagging approval rating. To bring in many spectators for a maximum economic effect, containing infections by spring is seen as imperative.

Under the state of emergency, restaurants and other settings with a high risk of viral transmission are being asked to shorten their hours for a month until Feb. 7. This is more limited than last spring's decree, in an apparent nod to economic concerns.

The government will consider further action if the virus continues to spread. Proposals include widening the range of businesses asked to reduce their hours and urging some to close their doors temporarily.

The next step will be legislative revisions to give more teeth to rules that are now essentially voluntary.

Currently, establishments that refuse to cut back their hours during the state of emergency can be "directed" to do so, or named and shamed, but there are no concrete penalties for noncompliance. The government has been considering changing the law since before the current state of emergency.

"We want to make more effective measures possible by making them enforceable," said Suga, adding that the changes will be submitted to the Diet soon. The government and the ruling coalition aim to pass the measure by early February.

The third phase of the plan, widespread vaccination, will be "decisive" in dealing with the outbreak, Suga said. "A broad vaccination campaign will help change the mood of the country," he added.

The prime minister indicated earlier this week that administration of the Pfizer vaccine would begin by late February, and the government expects to expand the campaign beyond medical personnel and older people to the general public in April.

"The prime minister's office is most interested in vaccination," a government insider said.

Suga hopes that getting results in the battle against the virus and paving the way for a successful Olympics will buoy his approval rating. Conversely, being forced to maintain a prolonged state of emergency and scale back or even cancel the games would be a further blow to his government.

Once the next Diet session convenes Jan. 18, Suga will face a lengthy grilling from opposition lawmakers on his coronavirus response, as well as a funding scandal involving predecessor Shinzo Abe, under whom Suga served as chief cabinet secretary.

By-elections are set to take place April 25 to fill empty seats in Hokkaido and Nagano. "If we lose both, we will face a volatile political situation," said Hakubun Shimomura, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, in a television appearance Tuesday.