Coronavirus

Taiwan set to ditch quarantine restrictions for arrivals

Government says it aims to end most curbs from around Oct. 13

People at Taipei Songshan Airport. The reopening of Taiwan's borders without draconian COVID curbs is a pressing issue for most companies on the island. (File photo by Reuters)
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan next month expects to end mandatory quarantine for people arriving on the island, a move that will help it fully reconnect the economy with the world after more than two and half years of restrictions.

Taiwan's premier Su Tseng-chang said on Thursday the government aims to end the measures from around Oct. 13. In the coming weeks, Su said bans on tour groups will be lifted and entry for tourists from visa-waiver countries will be resumed. Saliva tests upon arrival will also be scrapped.

