Takeda halts development of COVID-19 plasma therapy

TOKYO -- Takeda Pharmaceutical has suspended the development of a plasma therapy for COVID-19 after it failed to show effectiveness in clinical trials, according to a Tuesday disclosure to investors.

Japan's top drugmaker, along with U.S.-based CSL Behring and other members of the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, had been working on a new treatment for the coronavirus using antibodies taken from the plasma of recovered patients.

Roughly 600 patients in 10 countries including Japan and the U.S. had taken part in a Phase-3 clinical trial for the therapy led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The program was closely followed in Japan as one of the few prominent COVID-19 treatment candidates involving a Japanese company.

But the plasma treatment, administered in combination with the antiviral drug remdesivir, failed to show greater efficacy in preventing more serious symptoms than when remdesivir was used alone.

Takeda announced the results of the trial on Friday. NIAID will publish detailed findings at a later date.

The company first announced plans to develop a coronavirus treatment in April 2020. With CSL Behring, it co-founded the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, whose members also include Ukraine's BioPharma Plasma and South Korea's GC Pharma. Takeda served as a catalyst for the wide-ranging effort, its president and CEO Christophe Weber had said.

The antibody treatment project drew on the expertise on plasma-derived treatments of Shire, which Takeda acquired in a more than $60 billion megadeal in 2019.

Though program "did not contribute much to Takeda's earnings, it demonstrated what the company gained from the acquisition," said Takashi Akahane, senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute. "If the project had succeeded, it would have boosted Takeda's standing in terms of social impact."

Most coronavirus therapies that are currently available, like remdesivir, were originally designed to treat other conditions. But many pharmaceutical companies have been working on dedicated treatments for the virus that could come onto the market as early as the end of 2021. Merck is conducting final clinical trials for two candidates, while AstraZeneca and Novartis have also begun trials for potential treatments.