ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Thailand reopens restaurants and golf courses from May 3

Bangkok to ease coronavirus restrictions in four phases but extends alcohol sales ban

MASAYUKI YUDA, Nikkei staff writer
Thailand to begin the first of four phases of reopening businesses on Sunday. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)

BANGKOK -- Thailand will allow some businesses to reopen from May 3, including golf courses and restaurants, as the coronavirus outbreak comes under control, although the government will extend a ban on alcohol sales for another month.

"Slow and steady. We are moving on cautiously and healthily," said Natapanu Nopakun, deputy spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From Sunday, markets selling fresh produce, flea markets, restaurants, cafes, golf courses, parks, tennis courts, hairdressers and pet groomers can open and resume business.

Retail and wholesale vendors such as small local electric appliance stores are also allowed to begin business.

However, alcohol sales are banned for another month and the government has also said that team sports such as soccer must be avoided.

Thailand reported just seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the fourth consecutive day of single-digit daily increases.

Markets are among the first businesses to be reopened in Thailand after the coronavirus outbreak comes under control. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)

Vietnam on April 22 became the first country in Southeast Asia to lift its lockdown. Although Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government extended a state of emergency and curfew until May 31 to prevent a second wave of infections, Southeast Asia's second largest economy is carefully beginning a process to return to normality.

Businesses that are reopening must adhere to strict hygiene guidelines. All surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized before use. Workers, visitors and consumers must wear masks, and wash their hands often with soap or sanitize with alcohol. Everyone must stay at least one meter away from each other.

Thai government described the easing on May 3 as the first of four phases to a complete reopening of businesses. It will monitor the coronavirus situation for at least two weeks after easing.

"If we see no spike in newly confirmed cases after 14 days, we can proceed to phase two," said Thosaporn Sirisumphand, secretary-general of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the Thai government's economic planning agency.

If all goes well, it will be 56 days before all businesses can resume operation.

The government did not specify which businesses will be included in subsequent phases, but Thosaporn hinted that those that are conducted in confined spaces involving crowds will be the last to be reopened. Concert venues and sports stadia are among the riskiest, he said, while shopping malls could fall into businesses in the second or third phase.

A cluster of coronavirus cases stemmed from a boxing match in Bangkok in March.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close