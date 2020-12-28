Thailand's COVID spike hits consumption and protests

BANGKOK -- Thailand's recent COVID-19 spike is taking a further toll on Southeast Asia's second largest economy and the lives of its people.

In response to the spike, many are going along with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's recent upgrade of a state of emergency that dates from March in a bid to curb the spread of the virus -- despite major downsides in terms of the economy and personal freedoms.

On Monday, there were 144 newly-confirmed cases, of which 115 were locally transmitted. That brings Thailand's aggregate to date to 6,285 with cases now detected in 43 of the country's 76 provinces.

One cluster was found in Rayong some 140 km southeast of Bangkok. It centered on an illegal casino and accounted for 56 of Monday's 144 cases.

Authorities immediately declared the province as a maximum control zone. Rayong and Samut Sakhon, where the resurgence originated, are the only two provinces facing such restrictions at present.

The prime minister's approval rating has jumped up according to a poll conducted in the past week and released by the National Institute of Development Administration on Sunday. Just over 30% of respondents affirmed Prayuth as the best person to be prime minister at present. Only 18.6% of respondents expressed that view in a similar poll in September.

Evidence of a resurgence became clear on Dec 19, and the government immediately implemented measures that will reduce economic and social activities. People have been encouraged to work from home when possible, and many New Year celebrations have been called off.

Provincial governors have been given authority to step up containment measures if they consider them necessary.

On Saturday, the government imposed an explicit ban on further political protests. This means that both pro-democracy activists and royalists are expected to stop campaigns that have been underway since July.

The economic toll is mounting. According to a survey released by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) on Dec 25, consumption during the festive season is expected to amount to 91.5 billion baht, a 33.6% slump from 138 billion baht at the same time last year. Many have opted to stay home rather than venture out to shop and dine.

Major retailer Central Pattana canceled all concerts planned for its New Year countdown events. "We are committed to fully cooperating with the government to tighten safety measures in order to reduce the risk of spreading and overcrowding," said Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Central Pattana's executive vice president.

For now, Prayuth is sticking to earlier statements that he has no plan to apply a second nationwide lockdown. UTCC has warned that such a step would incur daily losses of 7 billion baht ($232 million), or about 200 billion baht per month.

Kasikorn Research Center, a think tank at Kasikorn Bank, has predicted that the resurgence could cost 45 billion baht in damage to the economy, even without a nationwide lockdown.

According to Kasikorn's breakdown, there will be 13 billion baht of damage to the fishing industry because a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon is believed to have been the source of the outbreak. Overall consumption will be reduced by 15 billion baht, and another 17 billion baht will be lost by the hospitality industry as people cancel travel plans.