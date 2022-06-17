Thailand to ease COVID entry rules for foreign visitors in July

BANGKOK -- The Thai government has decided to ease COVID restrictions for foreigners entering the country from July 1, including prearrival registration and insurance requirements.

Guidelines to eliminate the requirement to wear masks were also approved, although a date has not yet been set.

Current entry restrictions require foreigners looking to visit Thailand to submit vaccination certificates and other documents online in advance to receive approval. This prescreening process will be scrapped July 1. Travelers to Thailand will need to present a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test upon entry into the country.

The restriction to purchase insurance to cover the cost of COVID treatment will be eliminated as well.

Under the newly approved guidelines for masks, they will not be required outdoors and other well-ventilated areas when a safe distance from other people can be ensured. Masking is still recommended in crowded places such as markets and public transit.

Thailand's economy has been slow to recover due to a sluggish tourism industry. By relaxing COVID constraints, the government aims to attract more foreign tourists.