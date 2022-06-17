ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Thailand to ease COVID entry rules for foreign visitors in July

Prearrival screening to be lifted, followed by mask policy

The Grand Palace in Bangkok. By relaxing COVID restrictions, the Thai government looks to jump-start the country's sluggish tourism industry.   © Reuters
YOHEI MURAMATSU, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The Thai government has decided to ease COVID restrictions for foreigners entering the country from July 1, including prearrival registration and insurance requirements.

Guidelines to eliminate the requirement to wear masks were also approved, although a date has not yet been set.

Current entry restrictions require foreigners looking to visit Thailand to submit vaccination certificates and other documents online in advance to receive approval. This prescreening process will be scrapped July 1. Travelers to Thailand will need to present a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test upon entry into the country.

The restriction to purchase insurance to cover the cost of COVID treatment will be eliminated as well.

Under the newly approved guidelines for masks, they will not be required outdoors and other well-ventilated areas when a safe distance from other people can be ensured. Masking is still recommended in crowded places such as markets and public transit.

Thailand's economy has been slow to recover due to a sluggish tourism industry. By relaxing COVID constraints, the government aims to attract more foreign tourists.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close