Thailand to test thousands as COVID strikes Myanmarese workers

BANGKOK -- The Thai government is on high alert as a new outbreak of COVID-19 among workers from Myanmar again shakes Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

On Monday morning, 382 new cases were confirmed, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, the government's special body chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Combined with 576 cases confirmed on Sunday morning, total cases in the country jumped 22% to 5,289 over the weekend.

Most of the cases were in Samut Sakon, just southwest of Bangkok. The province borders the Gulf of Thailand and is known as a center of the country's fishery industry that is home to thousands of poor migrant workers, who mostly live in cramped conditions. At one shrimp market, 876 Myanmarese workers recently tested positive for the virus.

The government took action over the weekend, closing down the market and surrounding it with barbed wire while putting the entire province under lockdown and nighttime curfew until Jan. 3. No foreigners are allowed to enter or exit Samut Sakhon for the next two weeks.

The outbreak has prompted vigilance in neighboring Bangkok, with authorities asking restaurants and entertainment venues to make sure customers observe social distancing. Companies are being encouraged to let employees work from home, and many organizers of New Year celebrations were urged to seek official permission for their parties.

People in the city are worried. "Many restaurants, including ours, barely survived the initial wave. But if this develops into another nationwide lockdown, I'm scared of losing our shop and my job," said a server at a restaurant in the Sukhumvit area.

"I'll spend the year-end and new year in my second house in Siracha," said a businessman who works in the automobile industry. Siracha is 80 km southeast of Bangkok. "I feel safer being away from the crowded capital."

Investors were also quick to realize the impact of the new outbreak. On Monday, Thailand's benchmark SET index fell 3.7% to 1,427.82 from Friday's closing.

Mall operator Central Retail dropped 7.8% over fears of weaker customer traffic while hospitality giant Minor International fell 6.9%. Thai Airways International, the national flag carrier now in bankruptcy court-supervised restructuring, was down 12.4%.

Ministry of Public Health Secretary-general Kiattiphum Wongrajit said 10,000 people will be tested within the next three to four days, eventually resulting in 30,000 to 40,000 tests. The number of cases will grow as more people are tested.

"We will have to cut the epidemic cycle quickly, which we already have experience in dealing with," posted Prayuth on his Facebook page on Sunday, "with the strength of the public health system and everyone's cooperation."

Controlling the outbreak is crucial for Thailand and the Prayuth administration. Since the emergence of the pandemic, the kingdom has reported fewer cases compared to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar. Expectations among Thai citizens regarding containment of the pandemic remain high.

From late March, Thais were subjected to economically devastating COVID controls, including lockdowns and border closures. The measures were lifted gradually over months, but not before the economy shrank 2.2% yearly in the first quarter and 12.1% in the second quarter. The economic trade-off was justified, as Thailand started seeing virtually no local transmission.

Thailand's success in containing the virus has resulted in Prayuth being somewhat forgiven for his previous policy gaffes. As the junta leader, the prime minister had tried to wean Thailand from its dependency on exports and foreign tourist expenditures to become more self-sufficient while boosting domestic demand. The desired transformation did not come in time before the pandemic, choking the economy from loss in external demands.

Thailand had been itching to reopen for tourism. Earlier in December, it introduced a "golf quarantine," which allows international golfers to serve their mandatory 14-day quarantine at golf courses with lodging. But recent virus resurgence will likely keep travelers away from the country.

The nation's poor economic performance was one of the reasons for the recent pro-democracy movement, which demands Prayuth's resignation, constitutional amendments and monarchy reforms. Failing to cut the epidemic cycle may add fuel to the movement.