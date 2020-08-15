TOKYO -- Months after the initial outbreak, the new coronavirus continues to run rampant around the world. The key to controlling the spread of an infectious disease like this is vaccination. There are more than 160 candidate vaccines under development worldwide, and some have entered the final stages of clinical trials. Here we use visual data to explain the race to develop a vaccine that can keep the disease in check. Click here.
The hunt for a coronavirus vaccine: visual presentation
Find out who is leading the race among over 160 candidates under development