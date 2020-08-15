ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Coronavirus

Japan, Malaysia may resume travel in early Sept. for expatriates

North Korea lifts Kaesong lockdown after coronavirus scare

Japan holiday travel raises COVID risk, especially for elderly

Japan and Singapore aim to reopen business travel in September

Coronavirus

The hunt for a coronavirus vaccine: visual presentation

Find out who is leading the race among over 160 candidates under development

Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Months after the initial outbreak, the new coronavirus continues to run rampant around the world. The key to controlling the spread of an infectious disease like this is vaccination. There are more than 160 candidate vaccines under development worldwide, and some have entered the final stages of clinical trials. Here we use visual data to explain the race to develop a vaccine that can keep the disease in check. Click here.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close