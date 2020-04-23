ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Tokyo calls for extended 'stay home' Golden Week holiday

Japan's capital wants fewer commuters as daily new infections remain above 100

Nikkei staff writers
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike calls for further actions to companies and residents in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Masayuki Kozono)

TOKYO -- The governments of Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa have asked companies to let employees take 12 straight days off during Golden Week, from April 25 through May 6, to cut down on the number of commuters as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Tokyo is calling on residents to reduce grocery shopping trips to once every three days. The capital will ask supermarkets and other retailers to set aside specific opening hours for seniors and others who have difficulty going out.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike at a news conference on Thursday called the 12-day period "Stay Home Week To Save Lives." She asked for understanding and cooperation from companies and residents, saying, "The best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to decrease contact among people."

Tokyo on Thursday recorded 134 new cases, sources told Nikkei. The capital confirmed 132 on Wednesday and 123 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another 14 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Nagasaki have tested positive for the virus, taking the ship's total to 48.

The Japanese government plans to decide during the Golden Week break whether to extend the country's state of emergency beyond May 6.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close