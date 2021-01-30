ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Tokyo considers trials of parasite drug for COVID-19

Ivermectin tablets to be assessed for possible home use

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to conduct clinical trials of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to assess its effectiveness in treating COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to conduct clinical trials of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin at metropolitan and public hospitals to assess its effectiveness against COVID-19, Nikkei has learned.

Clinical trials will be conducted on patients with mild symptoms. Patients who are hospitalized mostly have moderate or serious symptoms. The metropolitan government will finalize the details of the study, including the size and duration of clinical trials, after the infection situation settles down.

The Tokyo government hopes to support the trials using some beds at metropolitan and public hospitals. Ivermectin will be given to patients with mild symptoms, comparing their response with those receiving a placebo.

Experiments with cells have shown that Ivermectin is effective in inhibiting the growth of COVID-19.

If Iivermectin, which comes in tablet form and is easy to handle, is confirmed to be effective, it is expected to be used for home-care patients, whose numbers are rising as hospital beds fill up in Tokyo.

Kitasato University Hospital began clinical trials of Ivermectin last September. The hospital announced that it will administer the drug to 240 patients by the end of March to see if it shortens the time required for patients to test negative in polymerase chain reaction tests.

Clinical trials of Ivermectin have been carried out for treatment and prevention purposes in such countries as Japan, the U.S. and India.

Ivermectin was developed by Kitasato University professor emeritus Satoshi Omura, for which he won the 2015 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. The drug has proved effective in eradicating parasitic infections in Africa and other regions. It has been given to billions of people and no serious adverse effects have been reported.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more