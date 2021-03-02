ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Tokyo governor to seek extension for COVID state of emergency

With decline in cases slowing, capital-area leaders favor two more weeks

Downtown Chiba in January: The slowing decline in COVID cases has raised concerns among the governors in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is preparing to ask the Japanese government to extend the coronavirus state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area, likely by about two weeks, sources told Nikkei on Tuesday.

The capital region has been under a second state of emergency since Jan. 7 in response to a third wave of infections in Japan.

With new cases no longer falling as quickly as they once were, the Tokyo metropolitan government and its neighboring three prefectures Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama on Wednesday will discuss an extension of the state of emergency beyond its current end date of Sunday.

There are predictions that the decline in new cases and other indicators "will not improve enough" by Sunday, Koike said.

Saitama Gov. Motohiro Ono and Chiba Gov. Kensaku Morita also have expressed reservations about lifting the current state of emergency.

Restaurants and bars in the greater Tokyo area have been asked to close by 8 p.m. until Sunday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. An extended state of emergency could mean such businesses will be asked to cut their hours for longer.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more