Tokyo keeps bars and barbers open during coronavirus emergency

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government made a U-turn on Thursday and said it would allow restaurants, including izakaya, to operate until 8 p.m., during the country's monthlong state of emergency which was declared on Tuesday following an increase in coronavirus cases.

Initially, the city had planned to ask those businesses to close down but changed tack after the central government voiced concerns that it would fuel public anxiety. Izakaya, or drinking holes that also serve food, are very much a part of city life in Japan.

In addition to restaurants, the local government will also allow barber shops and certain parts of department stores to continue to operate. The city is also considering offering compensation to businesses that adhere to its guidance.

On Thursday, the Tokyo government unveiled a list of businesses that it hoped would close during the state of emergency. The list includes gaming arcades, karaoke bars, bowling alleys, gyms, universities and enrichment classes, theaters, and commercial facilities apart from supermarkets and restaurants.

Tokyo had initially announced its own list of expected closures on Monday. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike had planned to make a formal request to those businesses immediately after the emergency declaration. However, she met resistance from the central government that believed her wide list would cause significant economic damage and told her to revise it.

Under the new instruction, Tokyo will allow restaurants and pubs to offer alcohol until 6 p.m. and to open until 8 p.m.

Barber shops and hardware stores were originally included in the list of business closures but are now considered essential services and will no longer have to close, along with baseball batting nets and golf driving ranges.