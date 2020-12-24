Tokyo's COVID count hits new daily high of 888

TOKYO -- Tokyo confirmed 888 new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital on Thursday, a new daily high that comes as the country struggles to contain the spread of the virus before the New Year holiday season.

The figure exceeds the previous record of 821 recorded last Thursday, and brings the total number of cases in the city to 54,018. Seventy-three people are in hospital with severe symptoms.

Japan is battling of a third wave of infections following earlier surges in April and August. The country surpassed a total of 200,000 cases on Monday, with the pace of infections increasing more rapidly than during previous waves.

Cases are still rising despite efforts to slow the spread of infections, such as shortening operating hours of restaurants and the suspension of government travel subsidy program in some areas including Tokyo, ahead of a nationwide suspension from Dec. 28.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike raised the capital's health care alert system to its highest level last Thursday, as officials and experts on the metropolitan government's task force believe hospitals are now being overwhelmed. They fear that they could soon struggle to provide adequate treatment to non-COVID patients.