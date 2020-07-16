Tokyo sees record coronavirus cases ahead of travel campaign

TOKYO -- Tokyo on Thursday recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, raising concerns over how the Japanese capital will balance the government's effort to kick-start the economy with its need to control the spread of the virus.

The surge in coronavirus infections comes ahead of the start of the government's Go To travel campaign, which many in the travel and leisure industry had hoped would breathe life into the sector. The tourism ministry has said Tokyo will be excluded from the promotion, but critics are seeking a delay.

Tokyo reported its biggest one-day rise in coronavirus infections, with 286 new confirmed cases. That surpassed the previous record of 243 cases reported July 10. The total number of infections in the metropolitan area has now reached 8,640.

The record comes just a day after Tokyo raised its virus alert to the highest level following a resurgence in infections. Gov. Yuriko Koike called on residents to refrain from nonessential travel outside the capital and to avoid visiting restaurants and nightclubs that are not taking sufficient safety measures.

Many of the infections have been traced to entertainment establishments such as host clubs, as well as restaurants. But there have also been outbreaks in places such as nurseries and theaters, a sign that infection routes may be widening.

Despite the rise in cases, the national and the metropolitan governments remain reluctant to take stricter public health measures, which would dampen economic activity. Companies trying to strike a balance between staying in business and preventing infections have begun taking their own preventive steps.

Some have again asked their employees to work from home, having previously encouraged them gradually to return to the office. They are also discouraging long-distance business trips. Some retailers are again screening customers for fever at store entrances.

Surging COVID-19 numbers have put Japan on the horns of a dilemma as it tries to revive its economy. On July 22, the government plans to launch its Go To Travel campaign aimed at boosting domestic tourism. The promotion will subsidize up to half of the travel costs of domestic trips, up to 20,000 yen ($187) per night per traveler.

The government hopes to support the tourism and food-service industries, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. Travel restrictions have been in place for an extended period, leading to a 99.9% year-on-year drop in the number of foreign visitors to Japan for three straight months through June. On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan forecast the nation's economy will contract 4.7% in fiscal 2020.

However, the Go To campaign has come under fire, with opposition lawmakers and Koike urging the government to postpone the program as more people get sick. On Thursday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters: "We are watching the current situation closely, with a high degree of anxiety," adding that the recommendations of the government's newly formed COVID-19 crisis panel will be taken into account.

Kazuyoshi Akaba, the tourism minister, on Thursday told reporters the Go To campaign will exclude travel to Tokyo and travelers who live there. The tourism ministry will hold a news conference on Friday. With criticism of the travel campaign mounting, it may be postponed or canceled.