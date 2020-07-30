Tokyo to ask restaurants to close at 10 pm as cases surge

TOKYO - Tokyo may request restaurants and karaoke parlors to reduce operating hours as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei has learned.

The metropolitan government will ask establishments to close by 10 p.m. from August 3 to the end of the month. Those who comply will be eligible for a subsidy of 200,000 yen ($1,904).

The state of emergency was lifted on May 25. However, the capital has seen infections rise since then. Last week, it recorded its highest daily tally at 366 cases.

Gov. Yuriko Koike and other officials have called upon people to refrain from nonessential trips but have still struggled to control the virus.

The capital will seek to contain further outbreaks by asking restaurants, bars and similar establishments to limit operating hours.