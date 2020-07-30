ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Coronavirus

Virus success story Vietnam braces for new wave of COVID-19

Japan logs over 1,200 new COVID cases, now nationwide

Tokyo airports adopt 1-hour coronavirus test, down from 2 days

US forces make COVID tests mandatory for all Japan arrivals

Coronavirus

Tokyo to ask restaurants to close by 10 pm as cases surge

Government to sweeten request lasting till end of August with subsidy

Tokyo has experienced a new wave of infections since the state of emergency was lifted in late May. (Photo by Kosaku Mimura)
| Japan

TOKYO - Tokyo may request restaurants and karaoke parlors to reduce operating hours as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei has learned.

The metropolitan government will ask establishments to close by 10 p.m. from August 3 to the end of the month. Those who comply will be eligible for a subsidy of 200,000 yen ($1,904).

The state of emergency was lifted on May 25. However, the capital has seen infections rise since then. Last week, it recorded its highest daily tally at 366 cases.

Gov. Yuriko Koike and other officials have called upon people to refrain from nonessential trips but have still struggled to control the virus.

The capital will seek to contain further outbreaks by asking restaurants, bars and similar establishments to limit operating hours.

In Japan, governments cannot legally mandate that businesses close down or shorten their hours.

Tokyo is not the only Japanese city suffering from the virus's resurgence. On Wednesday, the nation of about 126 million reported over 1,000 new daily coronavirus infections for the first time. Osaka confirmed 221, and Aichi Prefecture, which includes Nagoya, posted 167 as both areas set new highs.

On Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the government is not considering another state of emergency declaration, citing relatively fewer numbers of patients over 60 and fewer sufferers with serious symptoms.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close