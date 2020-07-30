Tokyo to ask restaurants to close by 10 pm as cases surge

TOKYO - Tokyo may request restaurants and karaoke parlors to reduce operating hours as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei has learned.

The metropolitan government will ask establishments to close by 10 p.m. from August 3 to the end of the month. Those who comply will be eligible for a subsidy of 200,000 yen ($1,904).

The state of emergency was lifted on May 25. However, the capital has seen infections rise since then. Last week, it recorded its highest daily tally at 366 cases.

Gov. Yuriko Koike and other officials have called upon people to refrain from nonessential trips but have still struggled to control the virus.

The capital will seek to contain further outbreaks by asking restaurants, bars and similar establishments to limit operating hours.

In Japan, governments cannot legally mandate that businesses close down or shorten their hours.

Tokyo is not the only Japanese city suffering from the virus's resurgence. On Wednesday, the nation of about 126 million reported over 1,000 new daily coronavirus infections for the first time. Osaka confirmed 221, and Aichi Prefecture, which includes Nagoya, posted 167 as both areas set new highs.

On Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the government is not considering another state of emergency declaration, citing relatively fewer numbers of patients over 60 and fewer sufferers with serious symptoms.