Top Glove still faces weeks of disruption from COVID-19 wave

KUALA LUMPUR -- Top Glove said it expects two more weeks of operating below its usual capacity after the world's largest producer of medical gloves had to shut down its Malaysia operations due to a wave of COVID-19 infections among its workers.

Over 5,300 employees of Top Glove, a prominent corporate beneficiary of the pandemic, were confirmed to be infected with the virus as of Wednesday.

All 28 of the producer's glove plants in Malaysia have been shut down to enable mass testing and allow for a thorough sanitation process to curb the virus's spread. Company accommodation for thousands of migrant workers has also been shut.

Top Glove said there would be delays in fulfilling global demand, which has soared during the pandemic.

Chairman Lim Wee Chai told a virtual news conference that the overall impact would be 4% of sales for the entire year, as a result of a one-month closure of its plants.

"We are expecting all our plants to resume operations at normal capacity in two to three weeks," he said.

Lim said among the 5,300 workers infected with COVID-19, some 4,000 have been cleared by health authorities to resume work at factories.

The company, which is facing a severe labor shortage, also plans to hire more Malaysians to reduce its dependency on foreign workers and ensure health standards.

Top Glove has employed 5,000 locals this year and is looking to hire 7,000 people next year.

Work is also underway to improve employees' living conditions, Lim said, adding that the group has invested 70 million ringgit ($17.2 million) so far to improve and expand worker accommodation.

"In the midterm, the company has earmarked approximately 100 million ringgit to be invested in workers' facilities and accommodation," he said.

Managing Director Lee Kim Meow said the company does not expect demand for gloves will be affected by the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, as gloves will still be needed for their testing and use.

"Pre-pandemic, global glove demand was already growing about 10% and is expected to continue to grow steadily, driven by strong market fundamentals across all geographies," he said. "While demand will stabilize post-pandemic, it will not revert to pre-pandemic levels, owing to increased hygiene awareness."

Announcing its first quarter results on Wednesday, Top Glove registered a net profit of 2.38 billion ringgit for the period ended Nov 30, 2020 -- massively ahead of the 111.43 million ringgit registered in the corresponding quarter of last year, before the pandemic.

Revenue quadrupled to 4.76 billion ringgit from 1.21 billion ringgit.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 16.5 sen per share for the three-month period, representing a payout of 1.33 billion ringgit.