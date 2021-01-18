ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Toyota and Honda resume production in Malaysia

Automakers allowed to operate after government reverses COVID ban

Honda is restarting its Malaysian operations after the government reversed a ban it imposed last Wednesday.   © Reuters
YOHEI MURAMATSU, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

BANGKOK -- Toyota Motor and Honda Motor restarted their Malaysian plants on Monday, after the government reversed a policy that suspended operation of all nonessential industries as coronavirus cases surge in the country.

The government changed its mind after the automobile industry and the Japan External Trade Organization lobbied for work to resume.

Perodua, the national automaker backed by Japanese car company Daihatsu Motor, is also expected to resume operation on Monday evening.

Kuala Lumpur imposed the ban on nonessential industries last Wednesday in areas with increasing coronavirus cases.

Malaysia is the third biggest auto manufacturer in Southeast Asia after Thailand and Indonesia.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close