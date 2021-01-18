Toyota and Honda resume production in Malaysia

BANGKOK -- Toyota Motor and Honda Motor restarted their Malaysian plants on Monday, after the government reversed a policy that suspended operation of all nonessential industries as coronavirus cases surge in the country.

The government changed its mind after the automobile industry and the Japan External Trade Organization lobbied for work to resume.

Perodua, the national automaker backed by Japanese car company Daihatsu Motor, is also expected to resume operation on Monday evening.

Kuala Lumpur imposed the ban on nonessential industries last Wednesday in areas with increasing coronavirus cases.

Malaysia is the third biggest auto manufacturer in Southeast Asia after Thailand and Indonesia.