ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Toyota to halt plants in Europe as COVID variant disrupts traffic

Factory operations in UK and France to be suspended starting on Tuesday

Trucks are stuck on the M20 motorway ahead of the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone, Britain, on Dec. 18.   © Reuters
MINORU SATAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

LONDON -- Toyota Motor's European subsidiary has revealed it will suspend operations at its factories in the U.K. and France on Tuesday in response to the spread of the coronavirus variant that has stopped the flow of logistics between the countries.

The factories were planned to close for winter vacation on Thursday, but Toyota has made the decision to close two days earlier.

Toyota's engine factory in the U.K. will close on Tuesday while its other plant will shut down on Wednesday.

The company believes the suspensions will cause no problems to its production of cars as it has a large parts inventory. But as logistics freeze between the U.K. and France, the automaker decided to halt operations at the factories to lessen any damage that may be caused.

On Monday, all travel from the U.K. to France was suspended for 48 hours. Trucks from France have been stuck in the U.K., which led to a long line of trucks around the Port of Dover in southeast England.

Companies have been increasing their inventories to prepare for a breakdown in trade negotiations between the U.K. and EU, which is why there were a large number of trucks on the road, adding turmoil to the situation.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close