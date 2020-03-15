Trump takes coronavirus test as White House steps up precautions

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump has been tested for the new coronavirus, amid growing concerns that he had been in contact with individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

Trump told reporters Saturday that he took a test for the virus on Friday night and that he expects the results in "a day or two days." The president, while meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last week, came in close contact with another Brazilian official who has since tested positive.

Trump added that he had had his temperature taken and that it was "totally normal."

The president's test came as the White House introduced new protocols on individuals in close contact with the president and Vice President Mike Pence. All White House reporters had their temperatures measured before entering the briefing room on Saturday, and one reporter was refused entry.

Pence's press secretary tweeted that the rejected reporter's temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period, and all three registered above 38 degrees Celsius.

A member of White House physician's office gives temp checks to reporter before Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force conducted a press briefing at the White House on March 14. © Reuters

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement to reporters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pence announced the 30-day travel ban on Europe that kicked in at midnight Friday will be extended to the U.K. and Ireland from midnight Monday.

When asked about potential bans on domestic travel, Pence told a Saturday news conference that officials were considering all possible steps.

The moves come a day after Trump declared a national emergency over COVID-19 and as schools, landmarks and sporting events are closed across the nation and companies are shifting to working from home.

The top U.S. infectious diseases expert, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the country has recorded 2,226 cases of the new coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak of the outbreak.