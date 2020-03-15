Trump tests for coronavirus as risk of exposure becomes clearer

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump has been tested for the new coronavirus, amid growing concerns that he had been in contact with individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

After resisting such tests for days, Trump told reporters Saturday that he was checked for the virus on Friday night and that he expects the results in "a day or two days." The president, while meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last week, came in close contact with another Brazilian official who has since tested positive.

Trump added that he had had his temperature taken and that it was "totally normal."

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the U.K. and Ireland will be added to the travel ban.

Pence, who is running the White House's response to the outbreak, said the administration was extending travel restrictions as of midnight Monday. The restrictions were first imposed on China and expanded Friday to continental Europe.

U.S. citizens and legal residents will still be able to return home and will be funneled through certain airports, the vice president said.

When asked about potential bans on domestic travel, Pence told a Saturday news conference that officials were considering all possible steps.

The steps taken on Saturday come as the pandemic inches closer to the White House, including members of the first family.

The 73-year-old Trump posed for a photo with Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro's press secretary, last weekend when the Brazilian delegation visited the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Wajngarten later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brazil's acting ambassador to the U.S., Nestor Forster, who dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, has also tested positive and is under self-quarantine.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida traveled with the president on Air Force One from Florida to Washington on Monday. Shortly after takeoff, Gaetz reportedly learned that he had been in touch with an infected person at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland late last month and isolated himself in an empty cabin for the rest of the flight.

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia greeted Trump with a handshake at an airport in Atlanta last week before the two visited the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Collins also later learned that he had been potentially exposed at the same CPAC gathering and went into self-quarantine.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, and Attorney General William Barr are also at potential risk as the two recently met with Australia's home affairs minister, who is also confirmed to have COVID-19.

A member of the White House physician's office checks the temperature of a reporter before Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force conducted a press briefing at the White House on Saturday. © Reuters

The White House has stepped up safeguards regarding individuals coming in close contact with the president and vice president. All White House reporters had their temperatures measured before entering the briefing room on Saturday, and one reporter was refused entry.

Pence's press secretary tweeted that the rejected reporter's temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period, and all three registered above 38 degrees Celsius.

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement to reporters on Saturday.

The moves come a day after Trump declared a national emergency over COVID-19 and as schools, landmarks and sporting events are closed across the nation and companies are shifting to working from home.

The top U.S. infectious diseases expert, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the country has recorded 2,226 cases of the new coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak of the outbreak.