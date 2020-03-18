Trump wants to provide cash to Americans in coronavirus stimulus

WASHINGTON -- An $850 billion stimulus proposed Tuesday by the White House will likely include direct cash payments to workers, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a briefing by the administration's coronavirus task force.

"We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said. "Americans need cash now. And the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now in the next two weeks."

The Trump administration is proposing $800 billion stimulus designed to combat a looming recession caused by a wave of store and restaurant closures. It will be bundled together with a roughly $50 billion bailout for the airline industry.

U.S. President Donald Trump already signed a $8.3 billion emergency package on March 6, and the House of Representatives passed a second-round stimulus bill on Monday. Now legislators and the White House are wrangling over what a massive third-round package will look like.

The administration is "working with the Senate to pass this legislation very quickly, " Mnuchin told reporters.

The idea of providing Americans with $1,000 cash payments is associated with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who advocated monthly payments as a universal basic income strategy.

Unlike Yang's plan, the administration is unlike to provide the payments to everyone. "Obviously some people shouldn't be getting checks for $1000," Trump said.

Trump seeks to push forward the unprecedented moves to spark a V-shaped recovery before the November presidential election.

Congressional Democrats are also keen on passing a massive stimulus program. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he will submit a $750 billion package that will include financial aid for the recently unemployed and workers forced to take unpaid leave. Spending will also support online learning, as well as guarantee medicine and food for the elderly.

Despite the U.S. Federal Reserve Board cutting rates to near zero on Sunday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by nearly 3,000 points in the blackest Monday since 1987. This shows that monetary policy alone is not enough to assuage concerns among corporations and investors.

In 2008, Congress failed to swiftly pass a bank bailout, which ended up putting the financial system on the brink of collapse. With this year's elections approaching, both sides of the aisle hesitate to rush toward a compromise.