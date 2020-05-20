ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Coronavirus

Singapore to reopen finance and wholesale on June 2

EU resolution on pandemic investigation adopted at WHO

US and China ratchet up tensions over WHO

Japan prepares cash injections for small, virus-hit companies

Coronavirus

US and China in all-out race for coronavirus vaccine by autumn

America's Moderna raises hopes with initial result, but Beijing ahead in trials

A scientist works with COVID-19 samples in New York City. China and the U.S. are fast-tracking efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.   © Reuters
NORIYUKI TAKADA, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- The coronavirus competition between the U.S. and China goes beyond developing a vaccine, as both countries aim to accelerate that process to unprecedented speeds in hopes of starting large-scale production by autumn.

U.S.-based Moderna lifted stock prices around the world Monday after it announced promising preliminary results, saying that eight subjects who received the company's vaccine candidate developed a similar or higher level of antibodies compared with recovered patients.

But China is still ahead in the process to create a vaccine. Four of eight candidates worldwide undergoing clinical trials as of Friday were developed by Chinese players, the World Health Organization said. Sinovac Biotech is on track to conclude a Phase II trial in July that began last month.

Moderna's results were promising, but they were only in a Phase I clinical trial. The company plans to start a Phase III trial in July, fast-tracking a development process that would normally take a year or two. Phase IV represents the final phase of trials.

With over 1.5 million coronavirus cases nationwide, the U.S. is aggressively backing efforts for a vaccine. Moderna was awarded $483 million in April by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

But not all companies are capable of mass-producing vaccines, and in Moderna's case, there is a twist. The company's candidate uses genetic material called RNA, an approach never adopted for an approved vaccine. Manufacturing it would require know-how on synthesizing the nucleic acid, and only big pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson possess the facilities to handle such complex production processes.

Countries already are maneuvering to secure access to the critical facilities for mass-producing a future vaccine. BARDA has invested in both foreign and domestic companies capable of such mass production, including Sanofi in France -- a move that could stir opposition in Europe.

"The U.S. government has the right to the largest preorder because it's invested in taking the risk," Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson told Bloomberg on May 13. This comment prompted a sharp response from the French government.

"It would be unacceptable if there were privileged access to countries for financial reasons," France's state secretary for economy and finance, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, said Thursday on French radio.

Sanofi walked back the statement. Industry insiders see Hudson's comments as a swipe against the European approach to vaccines, which places less weight on production.

The European Union plans to spend about 2.4 billion euros ($2.63 billion) in emergency funds to secure its supply of vaccines. It also could provide assistance to producers within the bloc.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close