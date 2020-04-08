ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

US counters China's 'mask diplomacy' with $225m coronavirus aid

'No country can match this generosity,' Pompeo says

RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a news conference in Washington on April 7.   © Reuters

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will commit an additional $225 million to "reduce transmission" of the highly contagious novel coronavirus and bolster the global response, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

The funding will be used to boost screening capabilities and train health care professionals, among other things, Pompeo said.

"No country can match this level of generosity," he said, explaining that the U.S. had already provided $274 million to 64 countries.

The move is seen as a response to China's so-called mask diplomacy. Beijing has sent medical supplies and other assistance to 120 countries as of the end of March, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

However, Pompeo said Washington would not be donating medical supplies, such as personal protection equipment, or PPEs, because of a dire need domestically.

"Right now, given the great need for PPE in our own country, our focus will be on keeping critical medical items in the United States until demand is met here," he said.

As of Tuesday, more than 1.4 million worldwide have been infected and more than 81,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media