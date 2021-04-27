US readies aid and 'strike team' for India to fight variant surge

NEW YORK/NEW DELHI -- The U.S. will deploy a "strike team" of public health experts as well as medical resources such as vaccine materials to India, as the Asian country grapples with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world.

"We are in close touch with Indian officials at all levels," a senior U.S. official told reporters Monday. "And we're also closely coordinating with our allies, friends, and Quad partners about how we can collectively support India in this time of need."

In a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, President Joe Biden committed that the two countries will work closely together in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, pledging "America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases," a White House readout said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have also held talks with their counterparts in the past week over the response to India's coronavirus outbreak.

India's recent surge in cases is driven by a variant believed to be more infectious than the standard version of the virus. New daily cases have been breaking global records, topping 350,000 on Sunday. In the capital region of Delhi, infections have swelled to around 24,000 per day.

The outbreak also risks sparking fresh waves of cases elsewhere in the world.

The U.S. first announced on Sunday that it will provide a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics to India.

"We remember India's generosity to United States in the early days of the pandemic, when India offered medications as our hospitals were fraying," said the senior official who spoke to reporters Monday.

The U.S. has identified suppliers of remdesivir -- a medication approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 -- as well as rapid testing and personal protective equipment. These resources will be "available to be transferred to India immediately," according to another senior U.S. official on the call.

Washington will also be providing raw materials for the production of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Serum Institute of India, by diverting its own orders of such materials from the company to its Asian partner.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is yet to be approved in the U.S. but the country has produced some doses as part of its strategy to be ready for a range of scenarios. Not expecting to need the vaccine in the next few months, Washington is looking at options to share AstraZeneca doses with other countries as they become available.

India has also specifically requested Washington to help provide oxygen-related supplies, which are "very high on their priority list," according to a third official.

The Department of State is working to contract oxygen supplies including cylinders, while the Department of Defense and the Agency for International Development are pursuing options to provide oxygen generation systems, according to the official. Washington is also exploring options to provide oxygen concentration and ventilators.

In addition to shipping supplies, the U.S. will also deploy a strike team of public health experts to India, where they will work closely with the American embassy and with Indian health officials and experts. Areas of collaboration will include laboratory services, surveillance and epidemiology, bioinformatics for sequencing and modeling of the disease, infection prevention and control, vaccine rollout and risk communication.

The U.S. Development Finance Corporation has announced separately in March that it will fund a significant expansion of India's vaccine production capacity by supporting Biological E, a Hyderabad-based manufacturer.

Hospitals in India are facing dire shortages of oxygen and beds amid the case surge, and deaths are rising.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister, announced that a citywide lockdown imposed on April 19 would be extended for another week to May 3.

Countries other than the U.S. have also begun offering support.

The U.K. on Sunday sent an initial shipment of ventilators and other medical equipment to India, with more to come later this week, according to the BBC. France and the European Union have announced plans to provide aid as well.

Neighboring Pakistan said Saturday it has offered ventilators, X-ray machines and other supplies to India. Though relations between the two countries are fraught, Islamabad worries that the outbreak could spread across the border if left unchecked.