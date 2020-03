TOKYO -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a ban on travelers from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days.

The suspension, which takes effect on Friday, excludes the U.K.

The U.S. will also stop imports of goods from Europe for 30 days.

Trump said he will ask the Small Business Administration to offer capital and liquidity to companies hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

