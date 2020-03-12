US shuts out travelers from Europe over coronavirus

TOKYO -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a ban on travelers from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days, as his administration attempts to get a grip on the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension, which takes effect on Friday, excludes the U.K., as well as returning U.S. citizens who have undergone "appropriate screenings."

Foreign nationals who have been in Europe over the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter the U.S. The strict new rules come as the Continent faces a deepening crisis, especially Italy, which had confirmed more than 10,000 infections as of Wednesday.

In his address to the nation, Trump also said the U.S. would halt imports of European goods for 30 days, but later corrected himself and said this would not happen.

The president announced measures to soften the impact on businesses as well.

"I am instructing the Small Business Administration to exercise available authority to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the coronavirus," he said. The agency will begin providing loans to affected states. And Trump will ask Congress "to increase funding for this program by an additional $50 billion."

For infected citizens, Trump said he has obtained an agreement from health insurers to waive payments for coronavirus treatment, and to extend insurance coverage.

The ban on arrivals from Europe follows U.S. restrictions on foreign nationals who had been in China within 14 days, imposed in February. The Trump administration is also warning against travel to certain parts of South Korea. Trump said his administration is "monitoring the situation" in the two Asian countries.

"I will never hesitate to take any necessary steps," he added.

But Trump's speech appeared to do little to ease investors' frayed nerves.

Before the address, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 5.86%, or 1,464.94 points lower, at 23,553.22 in Wednesday trading. This reflected the declaration of a pandemic by the World Health Organization along with concerns about the lack of a clear stimulus plan from Washington.

After news of the tighter U.S. travel restrictions broke in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average closed morning trading down more than 5% at 18,412.