US stocks continue fall despite Trump's assurances

NEW YORK -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened sharply lower Thursday, temporarily losing 960 points in early trading as fears of the new coronavirus continued to push down stock prices.

Around noon local time, the index was down about 450 points at 26,502.

The tumble marks the fourth straight day of stock losses this week, despite President Donald Trump's attempt Wednesday to reassure the nation that the U.S. is "in great shape" and that his administration is "totally prepared" to contain the virus.

The virus, which has claimed 1,600 lives in China, is picking up faster outside China, including in nearby Japan and South Korea as well as more distant Iran and Italy, triggering worries of a global pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of the inevitability of the coronavirus's wider spread in the U.S., a notion Trump disputed at a Wednesday news conference at the White House.

The conflicting responses have sparked worries about American readiness.

The U.S. on Wednesday also confirmed its first possible cause of community spread: a newly diagnosed patient with no recent travel history to China or known exposure to another patient.

The outbreak in China, which has made it difficult for factories to get back up and running, has already taken a toll on American businesses, with corporations including Apple and Microsoft saying they do not expect to meet their quarterly revenue guidance.

A flash survey published Thursday by the American Chamber of Commerce in China shows nearly half of responding companies expect 2020 China revenue to decrease if business cannot get back to normal in two months.