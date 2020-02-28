US stocks plunge 1,200 points as coronavirus fears deepen

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks tanked again Thursday as investors braced for economic pain from the coronavirus outbreaks despite President Donald Trump's attempt to calm the nation the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,190 points, or 4.4%, to close at 25,766 in the biggest single day decline ever. The S&P 500 closed down 4.4% while the Nasdaq Composite slid 4.5%. All three indices closed down more than 10% from their recent highs, meaning that they are now in a correction.

Microsoft on Thursday joined the growing list of companies warning about the virus' impact on their earnings, saying it will not meet its recent guidance for its personal-computing business because of disruptions in the supply chain.

The tumble marks the fourth straight day of stock losses this week. Trump's assurances on Wednesday that the U.S. is "in great shape" and that his administration is "totally prepared" to contain the virus apparently did little to ease volatility.

The U.S. saw its first possible case of community spread on Wednesday. A newly diagnosed patient in California has no recent travel history to China or known exposure to another patient. Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday that California health officials are monitoring 8,400 people for coronavirus symptoms after their arrival on domestic commercial flights, but the state had only a limited supply of test kits available.

The virus, which has claimed over 2,700 lives in China, is picking up faster outside China, including in nearby Japan and South Korea as well as more distant Iran and Italy, triggering worries of a global pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of the inevitability of the coronavirus's wider spread in the U.S., a notion Trump disputed at a Wednesday news conference at the White House.

The conflicting responses have sparked worries about American readiness.

The outbreak in China, which has made it difficult for factories to get back up and running, has already taken a toll on American businesses, with corporations including Apple and Microsoft saying they do not expect to meet their quarterly revenue guidance in one or more business segments.

A flash survey published Thursday by the American Chamber of Commerce in China shows nearly half of responding companies expect 2020 China revenue to decrease if business cannot get back to normal in two months.