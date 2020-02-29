Vietnam to isolate all South Korea arrivals, in blow to Samsung

HANOI -- Vietnam will quarantine all arrivals from South Korea to guard against the new coronavirus, the Southeast Asian country said Friday, a policy move sure to hamstring the operations of South Korean corporate giants like Samsung Electronics that have a heavy presence in the nation.

Starting Saturday, all individuals coming from South Korea, including residents and citizens of Vietnam, will be isolated for 14 days. Vietnam also will suspend visa waivers for South Korean tourists.

Vietnam is home to two Samsung smartphone factories, which produce roughly half the Galaxy handsets the company sells worldwide. Samsung is responsible for one-quarter of Vietnam's total exports.

With many other South Korean companies, including LG Electronics and Lotte Group, also operating in Vietnam, the country is home to the largest population of South Koreans in Southeast Asia -- roughly 200,000. They also will be subject to the quarantine upon re-entry from South Korea.

Vietnam on Tuesday said all 16 of its coronavirus patients have recovered. But the country continues to carry out tough measures to contain the virus, including shutting schools nationwide.

Vietnam has yet to impose any restrictions on arrivals from Japan, another coronavirus hot spot in the region.