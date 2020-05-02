ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Virus-free Laos lifts shutters on shops and restaurants

State slowly reopens economy while vigilant against new cases

MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
A Buddhist monks walks past a temple in Vientiane.   © Reuters

BANGKOK -- The government of Laos said it will allow restaurants and shopping centers to reopen starting Monday as the country eases its lockdown after reporting no novel coronavirus infections for 19 consecutive days.

Friday's notice came with caveats: people stepping outside must wear face masks and maintain a social distance of one meter, while travel across provincial borders remains forbidden.

These new rules will be in place for two weeks through May 17, but a total lockdown will go back in force if new infections are detected in at least two provinces.

Apart from restaurants and shopping malls, the looser restrictions will apply to retail and service businesses such as beauty parlors and auto mechanics. Offices may reopen as well if they adopt rotating shifts.

Various recreational and leisure-oriented spaces will remain closed, including bars, cinemas, massage parlors, indoor gyms and outdoor team sporting venues.

Laos has reported a total of 19 cases to date. On March 18, the government stopped issuing visas to foreigners and shut down recreational venues. That was followed by a stay-at-home order on March 30, which was extended on April 15 to this past Monday.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close