TOKYO -- The next few months during winter in the northern hemisphere will be critical for Asia to curb COVID, according to a senior adviser to the World Health Organization, as more countries and economies reopen borders.

"The key to containing the pandemic is how to prevent serious illness this winter from the increase in infections that we have predicted from border reopenings," Nahoko Shindo, senior adviser for the WHO Health Emergencies Program, told Nikkei Asia in an interview on Tuesday.